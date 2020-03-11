AllHipHop
Mother Of Floyd Mayweather’s Children Found Dead In Car

Simone Grant

Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend was found dead inside of a car at her residence in California, and an investigation in underway.

(AllHipHop News) The mother of Floyd Mayweather's three kids was found dead in her car in Valencia, California.

According to reports, an investigation into the death of 40-year-old Josie Harris has been launched.

Josie Harris was found unresponsive at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night, according to TMZ.

Around 9:30 pm, officials were called to her home where they found her body inside of a vehicle.

So far, the cops do not suspect foul play, although an investigation has been launched into the cause of her death.

In 2012, Floyd Mayweather spent two months in jail time after he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, after a physical fight with Harris.

Harris and Mayweather have three children together.

