Mozzy Explains The Meaning Of ‘Beyond Bulletproof’ Album Title

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The independent effort is now available on DSPs.

(AllHipHop News) “[Drake] I ain’t feelin it dawg 😂 let my album live 😂😂😂,” joked Mozzy on Twitter after finding out the Toronto megastar was dropping a commerical mixtape on the same day as his latest studio LP.

Mozzy’s Beyond Bulletproof did arrive overnight via Mozzy Records and EMPIRE. The 13-track independent project features Shordie Shordie, G Herbo, King Von, Blxst, Eric Bellinger, Polo G, and Lil Poppa.

“In my neighborhood and the ghettos of America, ‘bulletproof’ means ‘love.’ So this is a message that nobody can tamper with. The love that I’ve got for you, it’s bulletproof - it’s Teflon. We seasoned up the expression, I’m taking it further and saying that I love you regardless of your flaws or the rules of the street,” explains Mozzy about the meaning of Beyond Bulletproof's title and theme.

The Sacramento-raised rapper also released the official music video for “Unethical & Deceitful," the Beyond Bulletproof opening track. In April, Mozzy started his Untreated Trauma web series on YouTube which highlights the entertainer’s focus on mental health treatment.

