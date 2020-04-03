AllHipHop
Mozzy Looks Into His Own Mental Health With 'Untreated Trauma' Web Series

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Beyond Bulletproof' album creator opens up about the death of his grandmother.

(AllHipHop News) Timothy Patterson is looking to help remove the stigma associated with mental health treatment. The California rapper, better known as Mozzy, decided to sit down with psychologist Dr. Millie Rose for the Untreated Trauma web series.

Mozzy published the first episode of Untreated Trauma to YouTube on Thursday. Dr. Rose took the 32-year-old emcee through grounding exercises before they discuss the recent passing of Patterson's grandmother.

Untreated Trauma is set to be released in six parts. The series will also explore other topics including Mozzy's struggle to gain custody of his daughter, battling depression/anxiety, and unconditional love.

The Sacramento native's public therapy is the precursor to the release of his new Beyond Bulletproof album on May 1. Mozzy will also offer a DVD/CD package version of the upcoming project. “I Ain’t Perfect” featuring Blxst is one of the singles off Beyond Bulletproof. 

