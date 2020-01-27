AllHipHop
MSNBC Anchor Denies Calling The Lakers The "N-Word"

Simone Grant
by
-edited

Alison Morris apologizes for any confusion after the internet slams her for allegedly saying the N-Word.

(AllHipHop News) MSNBC anchor Alison Morris is in hot water after allegedly saying a racial slur after reporting the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Morris was discussing Bryant’s death when some thought they heard her say ni**ers.

Kobe died early Sunday morning along with his daughter and seven other people, after his helicopter lost control and crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas, California. 

Alison Morris has denied saying the slur saying she accidentally stuttered and combined the Knicks and the Lakers names.

"Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term," Morris said. "I apologize for the confusion this caused.Social media will not cut her any slack and have been going in on her social media accounts."

A petition to get her fired has been surfacing on Change.org as many still remain skeptical of her statement.

Screen Shot 2020-01-27 at 8.54.29 AM
Screen Shot 2020-01-27 at 8.53.58 AM
Screen Shot 2020-01-27 at 8.53.24 AM
Screen Shot 2020-01-27 at 8.53.07 AM
Screen Shot 2020-01-27 at 8.52.39 AM
