AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

MTA Rips Tekashi 6ix9ine For Riding Subway Without Mask

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Controversial rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine has another enemy...the MTA in New York!

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is colorful. He is bold and brash.

Clearly, he is carefree because we keep seeing him pop up all over the place now that he has been taken off house arrest.

Footage shows the rapper roaming throughout New York City, borough after borough, apparently snubbing his nose at the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and his many rival rappers.

But there is a bigger threat to his life - the coronavirus is still abounding in the Big Apple.

In March, Tekashi 6ix9ine begged to be released from a private prison in New York, where he was finishing up a two-year sentence after he testified against the Nine Trey and sent the gang's top leaders to prison.

The rap star was freed because his asthma supposedly put him at a higher risk of catching the coronavirus.

But in footage posted to his social media accounts, 6ix9ine decided to ride the subway without wearing a mask.

According to the MTA website, individuals are required to wear a mask when they ride the train.

While he might have gotten clout with his followers and fans, the MTA officials were not feeling his reckless behavior (no mask and the monkeying around on the seats with his feet propped up).

“Everyone on public transit is required to wear a mask — period. This is dangerous and unacceptable,” MTA spokesman Tim Minton told The New York Post in a statement. “6ix9ine knows personally the risks from COVID-19 and he and his bodyguards should be wearing masks and keeping social distance.”

He may not care what the MTA thinks, but the so-called “King of New York” better be careful.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Shaylit_lit

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Diddy, Charlamagne Tha God & Other Black Men Call On Joe Biden To Choose A Black Woman As His Running Mate

"Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Woman's Many Tattoos Of Eminem Could Set World Record

Eminem's face could put a woman into the Guinness Book of World Records

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Vic Mensa Releases "No More Teardrops" Single Off Roc Nation's 'Reprise' Project

The Jay-Z-led record label's upcoming compilation will highlight social justice issues.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nas Announces Release Date For New Music With Hit-Boy

Watch the two Def Jam recording artists link up in the studio.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B's "Wap" Gets Added To Online Dictionary

Searches for the meaning of the acronym skyrocketed in the last few days.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)