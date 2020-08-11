MTA Rips Tekashi 6ix9ine For Riding Subway Without Mask

Controversial rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine has another enemy...the MTA in New York!

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is colorful. He is bold and brash.

Clearly, he is carefree because we keep seeing him pop up all over the place now that he has been taken off house arrest.

Footage shows the rapper roaming throughout New York City, borough after borough, apparently snubbing his nose at the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and his many rival rappers.

But there is a bigger threat to his life - the coronavirus is still abounding in the Big Apple.

In March, Tekashi 6ix9ine begged to be released from a private prison in New York, where he was finishing up a two-year sentence after he testified against the Nine Trey and sent the gang's top leaders to prison.

The rap star was freed because his asthma supposedly put him at a higher risk of catching the coronavirus.

But in footage posted to his social media accounts, 6ix9ine decided to ride the subway without wearing a mask.

According to the MTA website, individuals are required to wear a mask when they ride the train.

While he might have gotten clout with his followers and fans, the MTA officials were not feeling his reckless behavior (no mask and the monkeying around on the seats with his feet propped up).

“Everyone on public transit is required to wear a mask — period. This is dangerous and unacceptable,” MTA spokesman Tim Minton told The New York Post in a statement. “6ix9ine knows personally the risks from COVID-19 and he and his bodyguards should be wearing masks and keeping social distance.”

He may not care what the MTA thinks, but the so-called “King of New York” better be careful.