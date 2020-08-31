MTV & Keke Palmer Honor Chadwick Boseman At The 2020 Video Music Awards

A message from the late entertainer's Twitter account is now the most-liked tweet of all time.

(AllHipHop News) Many fans of comic books, cinema, historical icons, and the art of acting are still processing the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The Howard University-educated actor died on August 28 from colon cancer.

On Sunday, the MTV Video Music Awards honored Boseman. The broadcast included a video package featuring the words of the late Black Panther star from the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards where he accepted the trophy for Best Hero.

The 2020 VMA clip opened with the words, "The World Needs More Superheroes." The show's host, Keke Palmer, also dedicated the evening's ceremony to Boseman.

“Before we get into the music tonight, we need to dedicate the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion were a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered,” said Palmer.

She continued, “We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He’s a true hero, not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

Boseman was 43 years old. The South Carolina-raised entertainer became an international superstar following his turn as Marvel's Black Panther in the record-breaking 2018 movie of the same name. He also had leading roles in other films such as 42, Get on Up, Marshall, and 21 Bridges.

According to Twitter, the August 28 tweet from Boseman's verified account announcing his untimely death is now the most-liked tweet of all time on the platform. As of press time, that tweet has collected more than 7.3 million likes.