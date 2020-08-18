AllHipHop
Mulatto Celebrates Earning Her First Hot 100 Chart Entry With "B*tch From Da Souf"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Latto is on the verge of letting loose her major-label debut project.

(AllHipHop News) In a year where several female rappers have ruled the music charts, many Hip Hop observers believe Mulatto is the next artist to be a mainstay among rap's top women. The Georgia-bred performer has seen her stock skyrocket over the last several weeks.

Since the start of July, Mulatto dropped the music video for "Muwop" featuring Gucci Mane, she made a cameo in Cardi B's record-breaking "WAP" music video, and she was chosen as one of XXL's 2020 Freshmen. This week, The Rap Game season one winner found her name on the Hot 100 chart for the first time.

"B*tch From da Souf" debuted at #95 on Billboard's latest rankings of the 100 most popular songs in the country. The track was initially released in 2019. A remix version of the single featuring Saweetie and Trina came out later that year.

"I got @XXL freshman, a song [with] my favorite rapper [Gucci Mane], signed a deal [with] @RCARecords, first @billboardcharts entry, first plaque... all in 2020 🥺," tweeted Mulatto on Monday.

Queen of Da Souf, Mulatto's major-label debut, is scheduled for release on August 21 via RCA Records. Big Latto added on Twitter, "The fact that all this is happening right before my project this Friday 😳 issa sign ✨ QUEEN OF DA SOUF 8/21."

