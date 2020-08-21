AllHipHop
Mulatto Declares Herself 'Queen Of Da Souf' With New Project Featuring Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Plus, 'The Rap Game' winner gets a shoutout from fellow ATL representative Lil Baby.

(AllHipHop News) Today (August 21), Mulatto let loose her debut major-label music project. The 2020 XXL Freshmen class member's 13-track Queen of Da Souf landed on DSPs via RCA Records.

The album features Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, and Trina. Big Latto and her guests spit over beats crafted by J. White Did It, Murda Beatz, Hitmaka, Bankhead, Bankroll Got It, and others.

In addition, Mulatto's single "B*tch From Da Souf" was recently certified Gold by the RIAA. The song also became her first official entry on the Hot 100 chart when it debuted at #95 on the most recent Billboard rankings. 

"Thank you all my close friends and family for making last night so special for me. The energy in the room was so genuine.  This moment was PERFECT. I don’t even care bout my nipple being out I had to share," tweeted Latto along with footage of her receiving her Gold plaque.

Even though he is not present on Queen of Da Souf, Lil Baby showed love to the 21-year-old Columbus-born, Atlanta-raised rapstress. The current King of the South contender tweeted, "@mulatto hard af."

