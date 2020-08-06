AllHipHop
Music Producer Noel “Detail” Fisher Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Drunk In Love" beatmaker is accused of violating multiple women.

(AllHipHop News) In 2018, Noel “Detail” Fisher was publicly accused of sexual misconduct. Singers Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rexha, and Tinashe were among the people to claim the music producer was a sexual predator.

Fisher is now facing legal consequences. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Grammy winner was arrested on 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges.

The LASD Special Victims Bureau investigated incidents involving Detail that allegedly took place between 2010 and 2018. A felony arrest warrant was issued with a $6.3 million bail.

"Based on the nature of the allegations, SVB detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims," reads a statement, in part, from the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

In 2019, Fisher was ordered to pay $15 million in a default judgment granted to one rape accuser named Kristina Buch. Detail previously worked with Lil Wayne ("How to Love"), Beyoncé ("Drunk in Love"), Nicki Minaj ("Lookin Ass"), Wiz Khalifa ("We Dem Boyz"), Future ("Selfish"), Jennifer Lopez ("I Luh Ya Papi"), and others.

