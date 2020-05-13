Music Video Streams Are Up 10% During COVID-19 Quarantine Period

Access to laptops, tablets, PCs, smart TVs, and video-game consoles are reportedly helping artists gain plays for their visuals.

(AllHipHop News) Nielsen Music/MRC Data released the third installment of the "COVID-19: Tracking the impact on the Entertainment Landscape” series. Data from the survey was collected April 23 through April 27.

The success of the music video format is one of the highlights from the Release 3 information. MV streams are up 10% against the baseline period of February 21 to March 12.

Drake's "Toosie Slide," Future & Drake's "Life Is Good," Roddy Ricch's "The Box," Eminem's "Godzilla," Doja Cat's "Say So," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," and Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo" were among the most viewed videos in the month of April.

While most genres saw a decrease during the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, some genres saw increases in music consumption. Children's music is up 7.7%, and Country music is up 10.7%.

According to the tracking, 53% of respondents are listening to new music from artists they already know. 43% are listening to new music from artists they never heard from before.

23% have canceled a subscription streaming service in the previous two weeks which is an increase of 17%. First-time subscribers went up from 24% in the first two Nielsen Music/MRC releases to 27% in the latest release.

As far as the return of live music, 50% of consumers still want social distancing enforced. 61% would like to see hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue, 51% would prefer outdoor events, 44% want extended social distancing with seating, and 35% want attendees’ temperatures taken before entering the venue.