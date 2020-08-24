Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has said over and over again that he is a genius, not just in music but also in business.

Despite how brilliant he seems to be, he made one of the most tone-deaf business moves in the latest drop of his new Yeezy sneaker. West has recently dropped kicks that bear the name of two Islamic angels of judgment and death.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil is a shoe Adidas already has on its way to market, and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel that should be released in September/ October.

Israfil is the Islamic counterpart to the Judeo-Christian angel Raphael, and ushers in the Day of Judgment which is considered Qiyamah. He is also considered the angel of music. While the angel is not mentioned in the Quran, repeatedly the Holy Scripture speaks about an unnamed trumpet-angel that tradition connects with him.

Asriel, though spelled differently in the Islamic tradition (Azrael), is the angel of death.

Both angels are considered archangels, along with Jibrael and Mikeal.

The backlash has been swift and intense.

Social media has started pushing for the be renamed shoes, an apology be issued, and for Adidas to set up a process to evaluate product and marketing campaigns for cultural, gender-based, and racial nuances.

A petition has been started on Change.org, pushing for the shoes to be taken off the market.

“It has came to the attention of the Global Muslim community that Adidas has allowed the production of a shoe that is named after an archangel in Islam. This is highly offensive to the Muslim community," the petition reads.

“Until further notice, we request all Muslims to boycott adidas products, cease all sale of adidas products by any Muslim owned 3rd party retail shops until adidas ceases the production of this commodity.”

“We demand a formal apology and for Adidas to donate all proceeds of this shoe to an appropriate charity. Profiting off hate speech is unforgivable and unacceptable. We look forward to hearing Adidas apology and steps to remedy this fiasco. Thank you for your support.”

Kanye has not addressed the Muslim community but has affirmed his faith.

Romans 8:31 “If God is for us, who can be against us?!”