Mustard & YG Hand Purchase Seven Fishbone Seaford Restaurants

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Hit producer DJ Mustard and top rapper YG have gone into business together again with the purchase of seven fast-food fish/seafood restaurants in Los Angeles!

(AllHipHop News) Mustard on the beat … on the shrimp … on the salmon … on the whiting.

Sounds funny, but your favorite Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ Mustard has teamed up with rapper YG to become co-owners of seven existing Fishbone Seafood restaurants.

The two West Coast homies have become business partners in the fast-food fish seafood franchise which has been in business for over 40 years.

“I met one of the owners at a gas station, and he told me we should do business,” YG explained. “I called Mustard and told him about the opportunity, and he was ready to go.”

The two just made a dope deal with Postmates to support the residents of Los Angeles who are food insecure and community organizations that serve the poor.

With the local delivery company, they donated $100,000 worth of food from their establishment in honor of Juneteenth, and the second annual Mustard Day.

Mustard who desires to give back just as much as he wants to make money says, “COVID-19 has hit Black and Brown communities the hardest. YG and I have not forgotten where we come from and feel a duty to support those who are less fortunate and have been our biggest supporters from the beginning.” 

