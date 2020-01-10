AllHipHop
Mystikal Pays Tribute To Late Rapper 5th Ward Weebie

AllHipHop Staff
Like everyone, Mystikal was shocked by the sudden death of 5th Ward Weebie.

(AllHipHop News) Mystikal has led tributes to rapper 5th Ward Weebie, after the New Orleans rapper's death at age 42.

The Bounce music pioneer, real name Jerome Cosey, died of complications following a heart attack, according to reports.

Mystikal teamed up with Weebie on the tune "Sho Dat Work," and was quick to pay his respects to his late friend.

Sharing a snap of himself with Weebie on his Instagram page, Mystikal wrote: "Unbelievable!!!! Get you rest 5thwardweebie lots of laughs, lots if memories. R.I.P."

