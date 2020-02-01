AllHipHop
N.O.R.E. Announces Collaboration with Cannabis Brand Cherry

Fatima Barrie
by

N.O.R.E announces a new partnership with Colorado cannabis brand Cherry.

(AllHipHop News) N.O.R.E. announced a new special business venture on the latest episode of his popular podcast, "Drink Champs."

The legendary hip-hop artist and media mogul discussed his business partnership with the cannabis brand Cherry.

N.O.R.E. and Cherry are gearing up to release a new premium cannabis strain called Superthug OG sometime this month. Cherry, a premium hand-crafted cannabis brand originating from Colorado, produces high-quality cannabis products.

“What Hennessey is to cognac, Cherry is to cannabis. It is the cherry on top of the cake," N.O.R.E. said. "Seriously, Cherry is dank - the smoothest, the sweetest, the freshest cannabis money can buy."

The Queens native will not only develop new products, but he will also serve as the spokesperson and brand ambassador of the brand.

"I will be involved in all aspects of the business from Cherry media shout-outs to product development and of course quality control. I will be taste-tester in chief. The buck and the bud stops right here!" N.O.R.E. exclaimed.

Cherry’s co-founder and co-creator Anthony Scotti also made a statement referencing the new budding partnership as “the beginning of a beautiful relationship.”

Comments
