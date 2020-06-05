AllHipHop
Nappy Roots Returns With New Single "Blind Faith" Featuring Lando Ameen

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A full-length project is on the way.

(AllHipHop News) Veteran southern rap group Nappy Roots let loose a brand new single titled" Blind Faith." The record arrives in the midst of global anti-racism protests which were sparked by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killing unarmed African-American citizen George Floyd.

According to Nappy Roots, "Blind Faith" serves as a reflection of having the willingness to overcome obstacles during difficult times. Lando Ameen joins the quartet on the track produced by 88 Blake.

"To have 'Blind Faith' according to most means, having complete confidence in someone, or something without any reason to do so; this is where the problem begins," reads a statement from the Kentucky-bred collective.

It continues, "While there are many solutions to a problem, Nappy Roots make an honest attempt and plea to listen to our inner selves to help find these answers. The world we live in is ever-changing and we must try our best to positively contribute to the human race." 

Nappy Roots is best known for the Hot 100 hits "Awnaw" featuring Jazze Pha and "Po' Folks" featuring Anthony Hamilton. Both singles lived on 2002's Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz album. 

They also released other LPs such as 2003's Wooden Leather, 2008's The Humdinger, 2010's The Pursuit of Nappyness, and 2017's Another 40 Akerz. Nappy Roots forthcoming album, 40RTY, is scheduled for release on September 18.

