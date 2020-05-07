Nas & A$AP Ferg To Take Part In D-Nice's Virtual #ShowMeYourWalk HBCU Grad Party

The IG Live event is also raising money for historically black colleges and universities.

(AllHipHop News) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of commencement services. Graduating seniors across the country are having to miss out on the major life milestone.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy want to help HBCU students celebrate earning their degree despite the fact that coronavirus is preventing large social gatherings. The #ShowMeYourWalk Grad Party is set for social media.

Following the virtual National HBCU Commencement Celebration on May 16, the D-Nice-hosted online function will kick off at 9 pm ET on his Instagram Live for viewers aged 21 and over. Nas and A$AP Ferg will also take part in the online celebration.

In addition to honoring 2020 graduates and their institutions, the #ShowMeYourWalk HBCU Grad Party will raise funds for participating schools and their students. Last year, Hennessy started the $10 million Hennessy Fellows program with TMCF which focuses on HBCU grad students. It's designed to equip the next generation of diverse C-suite leaders through financial assistance, access, and experiences.

The Hennessy and TMCF partnership includes the establishment of an online academy that is scheduled to launch next month. The learning resource will be available to Hennessy Fellows and all HBCU students over the age of 20 by offering transparent insights and resources to help students navigate corporate America.