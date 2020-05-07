AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nas & A$AP Ferg To Take Part In D-Nice's Virtual #ShowMeYourWalk HBCU Grad Party

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The IG Live event is also raising money for historically black colleges and universities.

(AllHipHop News) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of commencement services. Graduating seniors across the country are having to miss out on the major life milestone.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy want to help HBCU students celebrate earning their degree despite the fact that coronavirus is preventing large social gatherings. The #ShowMeYourWalk Grad Party is set for social media.

Following the virtual National HBCU Commencement Celebration on May 16, the D-Nice-hosted online function will kick off at 9 pm ET on his Instagram Live for viewers aged 21 and over. Nas and A$AP Ferg will also take part in the online celebration.

In addition to honoring 2020 graduates and their institutions, the #ShowMeYourWalk HBCU Grad Party will raise funds for participating schools and their students. Last year, Hennessy started the $10 million Hennessy Fellows program with TMCF which focuses on HBCU grad students. It's designed to equip the next generation of diverse C-suite leaders through financial assistance, access, and experiences.

The Hennessy and TMCF partnership includes the establishment of an online academy that is scheduled to launch next month. The learning resource will be available to Hennessy Fellows and all HBCU students over the age of 20 by offering transparent insights and resources to help students navigate corporate America.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Frescoguapo

Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A number of rappers are putting pressure on the cops in Georgia to arrest two white men accused of killing a black jogger during a racially motivated altercation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZAMUSICHUB

50 Cent Says He Likes Oprah And Gayle Despite Attacks

50 Cent sat down and discussed his thoughts on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Twista helped out inmates at Stateville Correction Center when he handed out face masks and other needed supplies as inmates fight off the coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

by

viavili.com

Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are heading for divorce after years of relationship turmoil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tyfromthechi

Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

Rapper Donald Glover is going to reunite with the stars of the TV show "Community" for a virtual read for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

Beyonce and her mother Tina are planning to reunite for an emotional Mother's Day celebration in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine is making his return to the music business today, and he will address several topics during a live interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cops Swarm Memorial For Rapper King Shooter And Make Arrests

The NYPD sealed off a local park and shut down a memorial for rapper King Shooter after people supposedly violated social distancing rules.

Mike Winslow

by

InkQuest184

Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)