Nas Announces Release Date For New Music With Hit-Boy

(AllHipHop News) Is Escobar season ready to return? Nas caught his fans' attention this week when he tweeted about new music coming out on August 21.

The Queens-bred emcee posted a 41-second trailer on his Twitter page which contained footage of the Hip Hop icon and producer Hit-Boy. His tweet included the text, "8.21 🔊🎥 #HitBoyOnTheBeats."

In the teaser, Nas said, "I've been trying to do this with this man for years." At the moment, he has not confirmed whether his work with Hit-Boy is for an EP or a full-length project.

Nas's last studio album was 2018's Nasir which was produced entirely by Kanye West. That 7-track effort was presented as part of the "Wyoming Sessions" releases that included Pusha T's Daytona, West's Ye, West & Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts, and Teyana Taylor's K.T.S.E. Last year, saw the arrival of the Nas compilation The Lost Tapes 2.

Hit-Boy's discography consists of collaborative projects with Dom Kennedy (Courtesy of Half-A-Mil) and SOB X RBE (Family Not a Group). The Grammy-winning beatmaker has also produced for Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and many more.