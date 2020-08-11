AllHipHop
Nas Announces Release Date For New Music With Hit-Boy

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the two Def Jam recording artists link up in the studio.

(AllHipHop News) Is Escobar season ready to return? Nas caught his fans' attention this week when he tweeted about new music coming out on August 21.

The Queens-bred emcee posted a 41-second trailer on his Twitter page which contained footage of the Hip Hop icon and producer Hit-Boy. His tweet included the text, "8.21 🔊🎥 #HitBoyOnTheBeats."

In the teaser, Nas said, "I've been trying to do this with this man for years." At the moment, he has not confirmed whether his work with Hit-Boy is for an EP or a full-length project. 

Nas's last studio album was 2018's Nasir which was produced entirely by Kanye West. That 7-track effort was presented as part of the "Wyoming Sessions" releases that included Pusha T's Daytona, West's Ye, West & Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts, and Teyana Taylor's K.T.S.E. Last year, saw the arrival of the Nas compilation The Lost Tapes 2. 

Hit-Boy's discography consists of collaborative projects with Dom Kennedy (Courtesy of Half-A-Mil) and SOB X RBE (Family Not a Group). The Grammy-winning beatmaker has also produced for Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and many more.

