Nas Curates “No Rap In My Playlist” For Jay-Z's Tidal Platform

The "Ultra Black" emcee picked “some old school vibes to vibe to."

(AllHipHop News) For years, there have been allegations that Jay-Z continuously attempts to step on the release date of Nas's projects. Recently, some people pointed to Pharrell and Jay dropping their “Entrepreneur" collaboration on the same day that Nas dropped his King's Disease album.

Nas was asked about the speculation that his former lyrical rival purposely tries to steal his spotlight. While appearing on The Breakfast Club, the Queens representative said, "I think maybe there's an energy that we both have where maybe we work around the same time."

It appears that Nas is not holding a grudge against Jay, at least when it comes to supporting one of the Brooklyn native's businesses. Following the release of King’s Disease, Nas teamed up with Jay-Z's Tidal streaming service to release the exclusive "No Rap In My Playlist."

The 21-track music collection includes songs by artists like Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Prince, Chaka Khan, Barry White, The Isley Brothers, Minnie Riperton, Chuck Brown, and more. Tidal members can listen to the playlist at tidal.com.