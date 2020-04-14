Nas Onboard For A 48 Hour Digital Music Fest

Nas is 1 of 35 stars who will perform in isolation, to raise money for a coronavirus charity.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Nas and Latin singer Anitta are among the stars set to perform from isolation to help raise coronavirus charity cash during the 48-hour Music Lives digital festival.

More than 35 artists from a wide range of music genres, including Swae Lee, Fonseca, Gente De Zona, Trippie Redd, DJ Matoma, and Arcangel, will also be taking part in the online event, staged by officials at LiveXLive Media and streaming service TikTok.

The non-stop festival will kick off on Friday, and the schedule will feature live footage from Saturday's One World: Together at Home concert special, curated by Lady Gaga, and boasting remote appearances from musicians such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Keith Urban.

In addition, viewers will hear from experts in the fields of mental health, wellness, and health safety as part of the coronavirus-related content.

"The world, including the music industry, has been turned on its head over the past six weeks," LiveXLive president Dermot McCormack shares in a statement.

"Community and connection are at the heart of live music and it's our mission with Music Lives to bring that heart to the comfort of people's homes around the world during this time of 'social distancing.'

"It's uncertain how long these circumstances will last and this multi-day, multi-genre festival can become more than a one-and- done event to an extended period of meaningful programming. Together with TikTok and these incredible artists, we'll unite our global village with music."

Donations collected during the Music Lives broadcast (https://www.livexlive.com/) will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.