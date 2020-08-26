Nas Partners With Pantone Color Institute To Create "Ultra Black By Nas" Color

The new shade is inspired by the iconic emcee's single of the same name.

(AllHipHop News) Nasir Jones is getting a lot of praise for his latest studio LP King's Disease. Before the album hit DSPs on August 21, Nas released the song "Ultra Black' produced by Hit-Boy.

The unapologetically pro-Black track is also getting its own official hue. Nas partnered with the Pantone Color Institute for the new “Ultra Black By Nas" color inspired by the rap legend.

"It was only right that we work with Pantone on this project, the color experts. This one's from the heart, something the world will feel, the whole vibe of 2020," says Nas.

“We were thrilled to be able to partner with Nas on the creation of ULTRA BLACK, a color symbolic of the powerful message he expresses in his new compelling anthemic statement, ‘Ultra Black,'” states Laurie Pressman, Vice-President of Pantone Color Institute.

Pressman continues, "In our highly visual world, color is one of the most powerful communication tools we can use to draw immediate attention and get our voices heard. Supporting ‘Ultra Black’ with this new ULTRA BLACK color helps Nas share his message in a visually impactful way, one that will further ensure the global reach of his inspiring and uplifting message.”

The King's Disease album features Charlie Wilson, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Foxy Brown, AZ, Cormega, Fivio Foreign, and ASAP Ferg. Nas's thirteenth solo LP is part of a discography that includes other projects like Illmatic, It Was Written, Stillmatic, God's Son, Life Is Good, and Nasir.