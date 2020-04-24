Nas Pays Tribute To Late Rapper Fred The Godson

Nas comments on the death of New York rapper Fred The Godson.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop icon Nas has paid tribute to fellow rapper Fred The Godson after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The Bronx, New York native, who previously collaborated with Jadakiss on Toast to That and with Pusha T on "Doves Fly," revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 6 April (20), when he shared a photo of himself in hospital, wearing an oxygen mask, as he asked fans to pray for his recovery.

However, on Thursday, it was reported the 35-year-old, also known as Gordo, had passed away due to coronavirus complications.

Nas was among the first to honor his memory online, taking to Instagram to share a photo of Fred and captioning it, "Peace to you Fred The God Son on your grand ascension. Prayers to your family. Salute."

Naughty by Nature also reflected on the sad news, posting, "No F##king way!!! SMH R.I.P. fredthegodsonmusic We lost a great one!!!!" and hip-hop producer DJ Clark Kent remembered, "His wordplay was INCREDIBLE. He was easily one of the most dangerous MC's around. Lately he was battling this horrible virus. Today he lost the fight. Rest In Power To One Of My Favorite MC's."