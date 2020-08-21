AllHipHop
Nas Reunites With The Firm On 'King's Disease' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the "Full Circle" track featuring AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega.

(AllHipHop News) Back in 1997, Dr. Dre helped formulate the Nas-led super-group known as The Firm. The crew's self-titled album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, but Dre still had to address complaints that The Firm flopped.

Twenty-three years later, Nas reconnected with The Firm for a new track on his new album King's Disease. "Full Circle" features AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega.

King's Disease also includes contributions from Charlie Wilson, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, and Fivio Foreign. The project's production was provided by Hit-Boy.

Nas's latest studio LP is his first since 2018's Nasir which was produced entirely by Kanye West. Last year saw the arrival of The Lost Tapes 2 compilation, a sequel to Nas's The Lost Tapes from 2002.

