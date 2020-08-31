Nas's 'King’s Disease' Album Debuts In The Top 5
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) King’s Disease had many Hip Hop heads once again shouting praises for Nasir "Nas" Jones. The new album was a critical rebound from the mixed reviews for Nasir in 2018.
However, Nas's return to form LP did not have the same immediate commerical success as Nasir (77,000 first-week units). King’s Disease pulled in 47,000 units in its opening week.
That total was enough for King’s Disease to land at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the highest debut on this week's rankings and Nas's fourteenth Top 10 album of his career.
Taylor Swift’s Folklore remained at #1 on the Billboard 200 for a fifth straight week. The Pop/Country singer tied Lil Baby’s My Turn for the most weeks atop the chart in 2020. My Turn currently sits at #6.
Two former Number Ones by recently deceased rappers followed Swift. Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (#2) and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#3) maintained Top 5 positions on the most recent Billboard 200.
Rod Wave’s Pray 4 Love slipped from #6 to #7. DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby dropped one spot to #9. Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding also fell one place to #10.