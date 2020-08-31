Nas's 'King’s Disease' Album Debuts In The Top 5

Posthumous projects by Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD remain in the Top 3.

(AllHipHop News) King’s Disease had many Hip Hop heads once again shouting praises for Nasir "Nas" Jones. The new album was a critical rebound from the mixed reviews for Nasir in 2018.

However, Nas's return to form LP did not have the same immediate commerical success as Nasir (77,000 first-week units). King’s Disease pulled in 47,000 units in its opening week.

That total was enough for King’s Disease to land at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the highest debut on this week's rankings and Nas's fourteenth Top 10 album of his career.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore remained at #1 on the Billboard 200 for a fifth straight week. The Pop/Country singer tied Lil Baby’s My Turn for the most weeks atop the chart in 2020. My Turn currently sits at #6.

Two former Number Ones by recently deceased rappers followed Swift. Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (#2) and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#3) maintained Top 5 positions on the most recent Billboard 200.

Rod Wave’s Pray 4 Love slipped from #6 to #7. DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby dropped one spot to #9. Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding also fell one place to #10.