Nas Signs One Of India's Biggest Stars Raja Kumari

Nas said that when he first met rapper/songwriter Raja Kumari, he knew she was someone the world needs to hear.

(AllHipHop News) Nas is arguably one of the greatest rappers to ever touch the mic.

And so… Raja Kumari, the first female rapper to sign with his label, Mass Appeal India should be honored to get under his lyrical wing.

Or should she?

While Nas is definitely a legend, Kumari is has done some legendary stuff herself. By blending her Indian roots with her Cali-girl swag, this Indian-American is already on the way to change the course of time.

An accomplished songwriter, Kumari is a Grammy-nominated artist, who worked on Iggy Azalea’s hit song "Change Your Life" ft. T.I., Fall Out Boy’s the 4x-Platinum “Centuries,” Fifth Harmony, and Gwen Stefani. Last year, she released a doc about her life entitled, "Raja Kumari: So Far."

In the documentary, she talks about the challenges that she has faced being an Indian-American songwriter in Los Angeles. But those are just a few things in her grind:

She is a series judge and mentor on "MTV Hustle," India’s first rap-reality show. She is also the host of a new show on REVOLT TV called "Internationally Known," where she will be showcasing the dopest emcees from her homeland to the world.

As if you need one more thing to add to her head-spinning resume, she is one of the global faces of MAC Cosmetics.

When the “Illmatic” rapper talked about her signing to Mass Appeal India’s roster, he said, “When I first met Raja, I knew she was someone the world needs to hear. Her presence exudes confidence and individuality -- a true artist with global appeal. We're thrilled to have her on the team as the first lady of Mass Appeal India."

Kumari’s first released single through Mass Appeal India will be “NRI,” which will drop in April, with a full-length EP to follow.

Kumari will also drop "Goddess," a new track collaboration with Krewella and NERVO to celebrate Women’s History Month on Sunday.