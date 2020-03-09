AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nas Signs One Of India's Biggest Stars Raja Kumari

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nas said that when he first met rapper/songwriter Raja Kumari, he knew she was someone the world needs to hear.

(AllHipHop News) Nas is arguably one of the greatest rappers to ever touch the mic.

And so… Raja Kumari, the first female rapper to sign with his label, Mass Appeal India should be honored to get under his lyrical wing.

Or should she?

While Nas is definitely a legend, Kumari is has done some legendary stuff herself. By blending her Indian roots with her Cali-girl swag, this Indian-American is already on the way to change the course of time.

An accomplished songwriter, Kumari is a Grammy-nominated artist, who worked on Iggy Azalea’s hit song "Change Your Life" ft. T.I., Fall Out Boy’s the 4x-Platinum “Centuries,” Fifth Harmony, and Gwen Stefani. Last year, she released a doc about her life entitled, "Raja Kumari: So Far."

In the documentary, she talks about the challenges that she has faced being an Indian-American songwriter in Los Angeles. But those are just a few things in her grind:

She is a series judge and mentor on "MTV Hustle," India’s first rap-reality show. She is also the host of a new show on REVOLT TV called "Internationally Known," where she will be showcasing the dopest emcees from her homeland to the world.

As if you need one more thing to add to her head-spinning resume, she is one of the global faces of MAC Cosmetics.

When the “Illmatic” rapper talked about her signing to Mass Appeal India’s roster, he said, “When I first met Raja, I knew she was someone the world needs to hear. Her presence exudes confidence and individuality -- a true artist with global appeal. We're thrilled to have her on the team as the first lady of Mass Appeal India."

Kumari’s first released single through Mass Appeal India will be “NRI,” which will drop in April, with a full-length EP to follow.

Kumari will also drop "Goddess," a new track collaboration with Krewella and NERVO to celebrate Women’s History Month on Sunday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Common doesn't "box himself in" when it comes to sexuality.

Fatima Barrie

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is attempting to appeal a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs for the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

GrouchyGreg

Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Popular Instagram tea brand Teami has been fined a hefty amount for their ads.

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

SlicksRebirth

First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Uzi Vert, Jhené Aiko & Megan Thee Stallion Are In

The upcoming album chart will be dominated by Hip Hop and R&B.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Blue Ivy Takes Her Daddy Jay-Z To Lakers-Clippers Game, Twitter Goes Berserk

JAY-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter were courtside for a friendly father-daughter Sunday date, ending with a promise from LeBron James to send her a special gift.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Chicago State Attorney Says Jussie Smollett's Fake Hate Crime Was A "Bad Prank"

The city of Chicago is not going to let Jussie Smollett off the hook over sensational claims he faked his own hate crime!

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Trolls Bow Wow For Falling During A Performance

See what the Queens-bred mogul has to say about Shad Moss.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Chop504

Wendy Williams Blasts Ashley Graham For Changing Baby's Diaper In Staples

Wendy Williams trashed model Ashley Graham after she posted a picture of herself changing a baby's crappy diaper in a Staples!

AllHipHop Staff

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Cynthia Dababy