Nas To Perform Album While Sailing The Ocean With Damian Marley

(AllHipHop News) Nas and Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley are planning to embark upon an excursion to Jamaica with thousands of their fans.

The pair are headliners for Marley's annual Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise.

This year, Nas and Damian will link up for the first time in over a decade, to perform their album Distant Relatives aboard a 4,370 Royal Caribbean passenger cruise ship.

Nas and Damian are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Distant Relatives during the cruise, which departs from Fort Lauderdale and stops in Ocho Rios, before docking at Montego Bay in Jamaica.

In addition to Nas and Damian, several Reggae legends will perform during the five-day voyage, including the legendary Shabba Ranks.

Last year, the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise featured a recently freed Buju Banton, Koffee, Stephen "Ragga" Marley, and others.

To fill the demand for this year's sold-out Jamrock cruise, founder Damian Marley decided to sail twice with the same lineup, for both journeys.

The first trip will sail from November 30th to December 5th, while a second ship will cruise from December 5th-December 10th.

Tickets for the 2020 Welcome to Jamrock Cruise go on sale on February 11th.