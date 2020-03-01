AllHipHop
Nate Dogg Receives New Headstone

Fatima Barrie

Nate Dogg’s new headstone was revealed this weekend at Forest Lawn Cemetery

(AllHipHop News) Nate Dogg received a new headstone at Forest Lawn Cemetery in his hometown of Long Beach, California.

Born Nathaniel Dwayne Hale, the rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor died on March 15, 2011, after suffering from multiple strokes.

In a report by the Los Angeles Daily News, more than 100 family and friends attended the unveiling of the new headstone on Saturday, February 29. Nate’s family was able to see the headstone on Friday before the unveiling.

“It is a work of art, to say the least,” said Pamela Hale, Nate Dogg’s sister. “The design captures every part of who my brother was, his music, his city, his style – even his military service.”

Designed by Tim Morris, also known as Cemetery Tim, the headstone features several different photos of Nate Dogg and includes lyrics from his song “Music & Me.”

His sister Pamela also talked about her brother’s music and the legacy he left behind.

“He is missed by so many and the music world lost a gift,” she said. “But his legacy will continue in his music. It’s an honor to call a great talent my little brother.”

