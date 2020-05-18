Nav Scores His Second No. 1 Album With 'Good Intentions'

Kehlani and Lil Durk debut in the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) For most of last week, there were reports that Nav's Good Intentions and Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't were in a tight race for #1 on the album chart. It turned out that Nav won the contest by more than 50,000 units.

Good Intentions pulled in 135,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. That total put Nav atop the Billboard 200 chart for the second time in his career. He also hit #1 with 2019's Bad Habits.

"I want to start off by thanking my family, friends, @cashxo, @theweeknd, all the artists and producers involved and who could forget my LEGENDARY FANS!! #1 again!!! 135k first week!! 🙏🏾 XO❤️," tweeted Nav.

Last week, the XO performer/producer discussed trying to reach the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 once again with Good Intentions. He admitted that this album cycle was more calculated.

"I feel like the first time we went #1, it wasn't calculated. We were just trying to do better than last time. But the stars aligned and everything opened up where like no one really dropped and I went #1," said Nav. "This time it was more calculated for sure, and we're still sharpening our tools on the music side."

Kehlani scored the highest charting position of her career. It Was Good Until It Wasn't debuted at #2 (83,000 units), surpassing the #3 peak of SweetSexySavage in 2017. You Should Be Here hit #36 in 2015.

In addition, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes dropped two slots to #3 (79,000 units). Lil Baby’s My Turn slipped two slots to #4 (72,000 units). Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 opened at #5 (57,000 units).