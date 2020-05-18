AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nav Scores His Second No. 1 Album With 'Good Intentions'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kehlani and Lil Durk debut in the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) For most of last week, there were reports that Nav's Good Intentions and Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't were in a tight race for #1 on the album chart. It turned out that Nav won the contest by more than 50,000 units.

Good Intentions pulled in 135,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release.  That total put Nav atop the Billboard 200 chart for the second time in his career. He also hit #1 with 2019's Bad Habits.

"I want to start off by thanking my family, friends, @cashxo, @theweeknd, all the artists and producers involved and who could forget my LEGENDARY FANS!! #1 again!!! 135k first week!! 🙏🏾 XO❤️," tweeted Nav.

Last week, the XO performer/producer discussed trying to reach the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 once again with Good Intentions. He admitted that this album cycle was more calculated.

"I feel like the first time we went #1, it wasn't calculated. We were just trying to do better than last time. But the stars aligned and everything opened up where like no one really dropped and I went #1," said Nav. "This time it was more calculated for sure, and we're still sharpening our tools on the music side."

Kehlani scored the highest charting position of her career. It Was Good Until It Wasn't debuted at #2 (83,000 units), surpassing the #3 peak of SweetSexySavage in 2017. You Should Be Here hit #36 in 2015.

In addition, Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes dropped two slots to #3 (79,000 units). Lil Baby’s My Turn slipped two slots to #4 (72,000 units). Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 opened at #5 (57,000 units). 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner On Why He Left G.O.OD. Music & How He Prepared For Indie Success

Desiigner sits down with AllHipHop.com to explain what his issues were with G.O.O.D Music, his L.O.D. label, and building an empire of his own.

Maria Myraine

Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

In a weekend-long run of charitable work Conway the Machine looked out for his community.

Maria Myraine

by

steveregal

Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris took on Nelly tonight during a Verzuz battle, which had to overcome severe technical problems on Nelly's part.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Rapper J. Cole is looking out for his fans and pulling the plug on his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival.

Mike Winslow

by

alobuta2020

Romeo Miller Slams 'Growing Up Hip Hop' For Mocking His Faith, Stirring Up Tension & More

"I could no longer bite my tongue."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

COVID-19 Hindering Pop Smoke Murder Investigation

With limited resources, LAPD shift priorities, leaving Pop > Smoke's case unsolved.

Maria Myraine

Demon Time Virtual Strip Club Live Event Crashes OnlyFans Website

Several celebs were said to be among the viewers waiting to see the Justin Combs and Justin Laboy-created erotic online experience.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake's Scores Most-Streamed Album For A Second Week With 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes'

Drizzy continues to be a powerhouse without selling physical copies.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future's "High Off Life" Projected To Hit #1

Future ran a cool promotion over cities in New York and Los Angeles, to promote his brand new album "High Off Life."

Maria Myraine

Jadakiss Teams Up With Slice Out Hunger, Supplying Pizza For Frontline Workers

Giving back to the community, especially to frontline workers in NY and LA, the Yonkers native joins the "Pizza vs. Pandemic" campaign.

Maria Myraine