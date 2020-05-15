AllHipHop
Nav Talks Being Calculated To Get A No. 1 Album With 'Good Intentions'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Canadian performer/producer also speaks about releasing music during the coronavirus crisis.

(AllHipHop News) There is currently a really close contest for Number One on the next album chart. Nav's Good Intentions and Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't are both projected to debut with 75,000-80,000 units.

Kehlani is going hard to get her first #1 by prompting her followers to stream the LP. Nav offered a deluxe version of Good Intentions as one way to earn his second #1 after 2019's Bad Habits.

During an interview with Power 106's Nick Cannon, Nav discussed trying to reach the top of the Billboard 200 album rankings. The XO/Republic recording artist compared the different approaches for the Bad Habits era versus the Good Intentions era.

"I feel like the first time we went #1, it wasn't calculated. We were just trying to do better than last time. But the stars aligned and everything opened up where like no one really dropped and I went #1," said Nav. "This time it was more calculated for sure, and we're still sharpening our tools on the music side."

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the entertainment industry. Governor's "Stay-At-Home" orders and social distancing have made it more difficult to film music videos, and live performances have effectively been shut down.

"As far as dropping, I know that streaming has gone down but everybody's playing with the same rules, the same disadvantage. So the race is still relevant," expressed Nav. "Maybe we might not be doing as big numbers as we would have if it wasn't quarantine, but we're still doing as good as we should."

