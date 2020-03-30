AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nav Talks Having A Pop Smoke Feature For His Next Project

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd ally is set to premiere his "Turks" music video with Gunna and Travis Scott today.

(AllHipHop News) For the last month, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been promoting his involvement in a possible posthumous project by Pop Smoke. Apparently, Fiddy is not the only person that has unreleased vocals by the late Brooklynite.

Canada native Nav recently spoke to Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music. The XO/Republic recording artist revealed he has another track with Pop Smoke that will appear on his upcoming body of work.

"I'll give up who it is, but I'm not going to play it. It's Pop Smoke. Thank God, that night we did that song 'Wolves,' we squeezed out another song," said Nav. When Lowe mentioned the emotional environment associated with having a song featuring someone that has passed away, Nav responded, "It kind of gives like a different kind of vibe to it. It's kind of a melancholy vibe to it."

Pop Smoke broke out as a Hip Hop up-and-comer with the 2019 hit "Welcome to the Party." The 20-year-old Republic signee born Bashar Barakah Jackson was murdered during a home invasion on February 19.

Prior to his death, Pop Smoke scored a Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 chart when Meet the Woo 2 peaked at #7 in February. Pop and Nav's "Wolves" appeared on the deluxe version of that MTW2 mixtape. 

Nav's most recent studio album, Bad Habits, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. The New Music Daily interview also included the 30-year-old rapper/singer/producer discussing his new single "Turks" with Gunna and Travis Scott.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" Star Stricken With Coronavirus

Sincere Show gets personal about his health in a recent Instagram post.

Fatima Barrie

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KINGMufasa

Future's Alleged Baby Mama Wants Breathtaking Amount Of Money Each Month

Eliza Reign, the woman that is allegedly the mother of his youngest daughter is reportedly asking for her former lover to shell out a huge amount of cash, thanks to Forbes!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Lady2020

Watch Mariah Carey's iHeart Living Room Concert For America Performance

The music icon was one of the many stars to take part in the virtual jam session.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Album Debuts At No. 1 With Record-Breaking Streaming Week

Abel presents "Nothing Compares," "Missed You," and "Final Lullaby" as bonus tracks for the LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DJ Akademiks Blasts Metro Boomin For His Response To A Social Media Post

The 'Everyday Struggle' pundit has words for Young Metro.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Reacts To Rumors She's Suing Atlantic Records

Sections of the internet believe the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is beefing with her label.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Posts Face Photos Of His Son Adonis

As the country deals with COVID-19, Drizzy is shifting his attention to his family.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Worries Fans With Stomachache Tweet

Cardi B shared she had a stomachache on twitter, now fans are speculating the reason behind it.

Fatima Barrie

50 Cent Explains Why Put "For Life" On TV Instead Of Film

50 Cent explains why "For Life" ended up on television instead of in the movie theaters.

Fatima Barrie

by

mobdroportuagal