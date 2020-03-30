Nav Talks Having A Pop Smoke Feature For His Next Project

The Weeknd ally is set to premiere his "Turks" music video with Gunna and Travis Scott today.

(AllHipHop News) For the last month, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been promoting his involvement in a possible posthumous project by Pop Smoke. Apparently, Fiddy is not the only person that has unreleased vocals by the late Brooklynite.

Canada native Nav recently spoke to Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music. The XO/Republic recording artist revealed he has another track with Pop Smoke that will appear on his upcoming body of work.

"I'll give up who it is, but I'm not going to play it. It's Pop Smoke. Thank God, that night we did that song 'Wolves,' we squeezed out another song," said Nav. When Lowe mentioned the emotional environment associated with having a song featuring someone that has passed away, Nav responded, "It kind of gives like a different kind of vibe to it. It's kind of a melancholy vibe to it."

Pop Smoke broke out as a Hip Hop up-and-comer with the 2019 hit "Welcome to the Party." The 20-year-old Republic signee born Bashar Barakah Jackson was murdered during a home invasion on February 19.

Prior to his death, Pop Smoke scored a Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 chart when Meet the Woo 2 peaked at #7 in February. Pop and Nav's "Wolves" appeared on the deluxe version of that MTW2 mixtape.

Nav's most recent studio album, Bad Habits, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. The New Music Daily interview also included the 30-year-old rapper/singer/producer discussing his new single "Turks" with Gunna and Travis Scott.