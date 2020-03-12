AllHipHop
NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus Outbreak In United States

AllHipHop Staff

Lebron James can't stop worrying about playing in front of fans, cause he won't be playing in front of anyone now, thanks to the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) The NBA just announced the rest of the season has been suspended the rest of the entire season as the United States grapples with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the drastic measure was taken just moments ago.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the NBA said in a press release.

The news came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus aka COVID-19, just before the teams match against Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NCAA just announced they hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans over the spread of the virus, which has been labeled a pandemic.

And President Donald Trump just suspended all travel from Europe (except the U.K.) to the United States for the next 30 days as the world tries to get the outbreak under control.

