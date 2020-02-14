AllHipHop
Login

NBA To Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant During Touching Ceremony Led By Jennifer Hudson

AllHipHop Staff
by

Kobe Bryant's life will be honored by many celebrities during this year's All-Star game.

(AllHipHop News) Jennifer Hudson will honor the late Kobe Bryant during the 2020 NBA All-star Game on Sunday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player died in a helicopter crash last month, alongside his teenage daughter and seven other victims.

On Thursday, the National Basketball League announced the Oscar winner will open the game with a special tribute to the sportsman.

Hudson previously paid her respects when news of his passing was announced.

“It’s like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody else is gone ! This news Hurts my heart so bad !” she wrote at the time.

Other artists are set to perform throughout this year’s All-Star Game broadcast, including Chance the Rapper, who will perform a halftime show along with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo.

Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. national anthem, with country music star Tenille Arts performing the Canadian anthem.

The format of the game itself will also be reworked to honor Bryant, with a fourth-quarter target score being introduced as opposed to the usual time limit.

The target score is decided by adding 24 points — in honor of Bryant’s jersey number — to the winning score after three quarters, with the first team to reach the goal winning the game.

The game will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Comments
Men Pose As Wu-Tang And Jack Over $100,000 Worth Of Hotel Rooms And Studio Sessions
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357guy on left could be Ugod lol but guy on the right doesnt look even alittle like any Wu member
Hot Boy Turk Prematurely Announces B.G.'s Release From Prison
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinFREE BG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Chance the Rapper Hosting Kids Choice Awards; DaBaby, City Girls, & Lizzo Nominated
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Omarion Partners With Zeus To Release 'The Millennium Tour Live' Featuring B2K
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allEach time i listen to some Omarion songs, I get goose bumbs Today i came across the song Amnesia by The Big Hash from…
Fran Drescher Talks Cardi B Being A Reinvention Of 'The Nanny' In A Possible Reboot
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Is that really a good idea.. https://bit.ly/31RsSQH
Watch Migos' "Give No Fxk" Music Video Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Wow.. I love this.. https://bit.ly/31RsSQH
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800She delusional.....
Chance the Rapper Believes Kanye West Relationship Was Preordained
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDProud of this guy
Timbaland Explains How He Kicked Painkillers Cold Turkey
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allSame story This South Africa blog shared yesterday see the posts https://t.co/kH37ubB7fS
Tupac Is Alive And Being Hidden By Native Americans According To New Movie
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
7
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15They only trying to cash out on his name.. https://bit.ly/2uzIb4o