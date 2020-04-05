NBA Youngboy Freaks Out On Kodak Black Over "Snitch" Allegation

NBA Youngboy and his “wife" Yaya Mayweather were on Instagram live last night after Kodak Black shared his opinion on an incident where she stabbed a woman.

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black had a ton of words for NBA Youngboy in regards to the stabbing incident involving Yaya Mayweather, which occurred Saturday in Houston, Texas.

Yaya Mayweather was taken to Harris County Jail Saturday (April 4th) on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child suffered from non-life threatening injuries to both arms.

Kodak Black decided to share his thoughts from behind bars in a series of Instagram posts.

In the first post, Kodak wrote, “The Hell They Mean Fully Cooperated LOL.” He continued, “They ain’t Say A Lil Piece Bih They Say Fully Bih LOL Anyways Man That Word Aint Even Posed To Be Attached To Your Name @nba_youngboy.”

Kodak didn’t stop there, he then took it further adding, “Dam Lil Bra Don’t Do Dat Lil Girl Like Dat Man! Don’t Do That Lil Girl Like Dat! I Mean I’m Locked Up, But This S##t Got It Lookin Like If It Was Some Otha S##t YOU’LL TELL SOMETHING.”

Kodak also made another post using a picture of Yaya’s dad Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring and a long message, as well as another one telling NBA Youngboy he was scared of the police.

This set NBA Youngboy off and prompted him to take things to Instagram live.

“I ain’t never paid attention to a n##ga especially from no motherf##king cell, n##ga. The f##k a n##ga watching me for? Then a n##ga said I cooperated...about what you stupid b##ch? About my wife? ” he yelled with anger, pacing around his home.

NBA Youngboy then went into his bedroom and to viewers' surprise, told a newly released Yaya in bed to get up.

”Iyanna get up, come here,” he said. “You talking about this girl right here? My wife? You talking about my wife? Inside my house that I paid for? Not her b##ch a## daddy?”