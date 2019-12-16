AllHipHop
NBA Youngboy Planning Move Out Of Baton Rouge To Take His Career To Another Level

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star NBA Youngboy was rewarded for his good behavior by getting some time shaved off of his probation sentence.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper NBA Youngboy is finally off probation, and the first thing he wants to do is get out of Baton Rouge.

"Being in Baton Rouge isn't conducive to him being able to grow and move forward," his lawyer James Manasseh told The Advocate.

NBA Youngboy was rewarded for good behavior late last week when his probation was terminated early.

The rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, was commended for being a model prisoner, as well as complying with the terms of his house arrest.

NBA Youngboy was locked up for three months in May, for violating the terms of his probation.

He was accused of talking "smack" on social media in the aftermath of a deadly shootout at Rolling Loud Miami in Florida, which killed a 43-year-old bystander.

Last week, NBA Youngboy's brothers were arrested for their role in a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge which took the life of a 17-year-old named Javon Brown, who was shot and killed after he got off a school bus on December 2nd.

NBA Youngboy's lawyer said the rapper has had enough of Baton Rouge and is planning to move out of the city as soon as he possibly can. 

