NBA YoungBoy Plans To Stop Releasing More Music Until He's In A "Better Situation"

The 20-year-old southerner tweeted about suicide three days ago.

(AllHipHop News) Some social media followers of YoungBoy Never Broke Again are worried about the Baton Rouge-raised entertainer. His tweets over the last several days have caused understandable concern about his mental health.

On April 19, NBA YoungBoy tweeted "Suicide¿" with no further explanation. After uploading a promotional video for an upcoming release, he returned to Twitter on Tuesday to write, "After Friday I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation #PROMISE." It is not clear if the phrase "better situation" was connected to YoungBoy's personal well being or business-related conditions.

YoungBoy's April has been filled with a lot of drama. He feuded with incarcerated rapperKodak Black. Their conflict lit up the internet following Kodak calling out his former collaborator for allegedly cooperating with the police during the assault investigation into YoungBoy's girlfriend Iyanna “Ya Ya” Mayweather. However, YoungBoy denied helping law enforcement.

There are now rumors circulating online that Gucci Mane has inserted himself into the NBA YoungBoy versus Kodak Black beef. Gucci recently posted a photo of himself and Kodak with a caption that read, "Free Kodak and f*ck the 🐀!" There was a debate on whether the rat emoji in Gucci Mane's now-deleted IG post was referring to YoungBoy or confirmed federal government cooperating witness Tekashi 6ix9ine.