NBA Youngboy Strikes Plea For Beating Up His Ex-Girlfriend

(AllHipHop News) NBA YoungBoy struck a plea deal in an assault and kidnapping case he caught in Georgia.

Earlier this week, the rap star plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery family violence over an incident in February of 2018.

NBA Youngboy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida on February 24 after he was caught on surveillance footage assaulting his ex-girlfriend Jania Jackson.

The rapper was charged with two felonies for kidnapping and aggravated assault.

During court earlier this week, prosecutors dropped the most serious charges of kidnapping and assault against NBA Youngboy, who will serve 12 months of probation for the beating up his ex.