AllHipHop
Login

NBA Youngboy Strikes Plea For Beating Up His Ex-Girlfriend

AllHipHop Staff
by

NBA Youngboy just put another case to rest thanks to a plea deal over charges he beat up his ex-girlfriend.

(AllHipHop News) NBA YoungBoy struck a plea deal in an assault and kidnapping case he caught in Georgia.

Earlier this week, the rap star plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery family violence over an incident in February of 2018.

NBA Youngboy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida on February 24 after he was caught on surveillance footage assaulting his ex-girlfriend Jania Jackson.

The rapper was charged with two felonies for kidnapping and aggravated assault.

During court earlier this week, prosecutors dropped the most serious charges of kidnapping and assault against NBA Youngboy, who will serve 12 months of probation for the beating up his ex.

Comments
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBThey will never learn..
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Drosado
DrosadoStick a fork in him.
Lizzo & Tomi Lahren Clash Over Donald Trump Being Impeached
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
112
Last Reply· by
Fifty
FiftyYeah, let's stop jailing rapists, child molesters, and murderers. Great idea!!!
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445Mscaliforever.com
Lil Pump Gives Back For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Nick Cannon Samples Old Racist Eminem Verse In New Diss Track
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357nick is trying to hard...must be desperate for views