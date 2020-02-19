AllHipHop
Nef The Pharaoh's Sister And Nephew Killed In Double Homicide

AllHipHop Staff
Tragedy has struck rap star Nef The Pharaoh in his hometown of Vallejo.

The "Big Tymin" star, real name Tonee Hayes, has revealed a 26-year-old woman found fatally shot last Thursday in his native Vallejo, California was his big sister.

Her four-year-old son was also shot and killed.

Nef, who is signed to hip-hop veteran E-40's Sick Wid It Records, has since taken to Instagram to mourn the double tragedy.

Alongside a series of old family photos, the 25-year-old wrote, "Words can't even explain the pain I'm feeling RN (right now) my flesh, my blood, my big sister & nephew this s##t ain't NEVER gon be right..."

"How do I explain to my son he'll never be able to talk to his TT (auntie) & cousin again as I sit here surrounded by my siblings I can't help but think , this is all you wanted," he continued. "I love you more then LIFE big sister, & I'll miss giving my nephew hugs & kisses....I keep walking around the house thinking I'm gonna see your smile any minute I feel like s**t cause I wasn't there to protect you & my nephew, I love you guys SOOOOOOOOOOOO much , s**t don't feel right saying RIP (sic)".

The victims' names have not been officially released, but police have identified the gunman as the woman's ex-boyfriend Jacoby Brooks, who apparently turned the gun on himself after slaying the mother and child. 

