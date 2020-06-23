AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nelly and Brad Paisley Launch Drive-In Concert Series With Live Nation

AllHipHop Staff

St. Louis rapper Nelly and Country star Brad Paisley will launch an innovative concert series with Live Nation.

(AllHipHop News) Country superstar Brad Paisley and rapper Nelly are returning to the stage to headline the world's first large-scale drive-in concert series.

"Live from the Drive-In," organized by officials at events giant Live Nation, will feature nine big gigs between July 10 to 12 with Paisley performing in each of the three selected venues' parking lots, starting with the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri, followed by shows at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

Fellow country artists Jon Pardi and Darius Rucker will also play on separate nights in Nashville, while Nelly and Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero will welcome fans in their native Missouri.

Pardi and Yacht Rock Revue will complete the trio of concerts in Indiana.

Guests will be limited to four people per vehicle, which will be parked in every third space, enabling fans a little extra room around their cars to get out and enjoy the shows, while still observing social distancing guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They will be asked to wear masks to enter the area, although they will not have to keep the face coverings on while in their designated parking spot, where the concertgoers are encouraged to embrace a tailgating set up, bringing their own food and drinks to enjoy during the gig.

And Paisley is "very excited" about Live Nation bosses' plan to get the live music industry back in action after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Dsse

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Biggdoggxl

Lil Baby Scores His Highest Charting Song With "The Bigger Picture"

It has been a big week for the Atlanta rhymer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby Blasts Walmart For Selling Fake 4PF Pendants

It looks like the knockoff chains are on sale for $25-$75.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Bubba Wallace Gets Support From NASCAR; Speaks On Noose Incident

Bubba Wallace sat down with The View today to discuss the shocking hate crime perpetrated against him at NASCAR, after someone put a noose in his garage stall.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Dsse

EXCLUSIVE: Lecrae Reveals What He Told Chick-fil-A CEO After Shoe Shining Incident

More shocking footage has emerged from Lecrae’s interview with Pastor Louie Giglio and Chick-fil-A CEO, Don Cathy and the rap star has something to say about it!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Lilrichard

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" Debuts At No. 1

Tekashi rants about the industry not being able to stop him.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eminem Takes Shots At Diddy's Revolt & Joe Budden In Leaked Version Of Conway’s "Bang"

Listen to Slim Shady's alternate verse for the Griselda representative's record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza