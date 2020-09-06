AllHipHop
Nelly Hits "Dancing with the Stars" With "Tiger King" Star Carole Baskin And Other Celebs

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rapper Nelly is going to be on prime-time TV this fall on the new season of "Dancing with the Stars."

(AllHipHop News) St. Louis rapper Nelly is expanding his brand and about to get that big bag by joining the 2020 cast of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The “Country Grammar” spitting multi-Grammy winner might not have a new song streaming, but his star status is so brilliant that he not only burns bright for those 90s and early 2000s Hip-Hop fans, but to fans of Country music as well.

It seems ABC loves how he is accessible to a variety of demographics.

Nelly's appearance on "Dancing with the Stars" proves that the “Hot in Herre” rapper is a profitable brand and is not afraid to reinvent himself.

Nelly is also in good company.

His castmates are as follows: "Tiger King" queen Carole Baskin, Jeezy's fiancee/"The Real" host Jeannie Mai, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, "Catfish" host Nev Schulman, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, "Selling Sunset" real estate agent Chrishell Stause, Netflix’s "Cheer" head coach Monica Aldama, NBA player Charles Oakley, "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe, actress Anne Heche, and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean.

Who you all got winning?

