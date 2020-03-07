AllHipHop
Nelly's Cousin Guilty Of Scamming $250K Out Of Baltimore Raven's Player

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nelly’s cousin and one-time partner in his Vokal and Apple Bottoms clothing lines, Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, has just admitted to defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.

(AllHipHop News) Nelly don’t be upset. We all got one of those types of cousins… been trying to shake Dey Dey for about a year now…

Nelly’s cousin and one-time partner in his Vokal and Apple Bottoms clothing lines, Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, has just admitted to defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr out of $250,000, thusly committing one felony count of wire fraud.

Martin misrepresented himself as one of the owners of Famous Nobodys, a fashion design and retail company really owned by Gary Gonzalez and Christian Vazquez.

The brand, according to theundefeated.com, became most noted for dressing famous ballers like Carmelo Anthony (as Christian Vazquez is his brother-n-love) and staple sports brands like Starter producing customized major league apparel.

In this case, the St. Louie entrepreneur claimed his ownership in the clothing line was through a holding company called NUCO Group Holdings.

According to STLToday.com, Carr brought his scam hook, line and sinker and invested $250K with a promise of 17.5% interest on his ROI.

It was revealed in court on Tuesday by the Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith, Carr wired $250,000 into a bank account controlled by Martin on Sept. 12, 2016.

Martin thought he was flourishing from the Famous Nobodys come up, since Martin was pumping him with fake updates on his investments via text messages.

In reality, Carr's quarter mil was being spent on lavish trips, personal expenses, professional boxers in Las Vegas and everything else other than what it was supposed to be going to.

Martin admitted to all of this.

When U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry asked him it was at all true, according to STLToday.com, homie co-signed and replied “Yes, your honor.”

In the words of his cousin Nelly, “It’s getting hot in here!”

So hot… Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum has noted that the two no longer had a business relationship

At the end of last year, the Assistant U.S. Attorney wanted to postpone the January 13th trial as not to conflict with Carr’s Ravens playoff games. But… as luck would have it the Ravens lost to Tennessee Titans two days prior during an AFC divisions game.

A little over a month later, Martin announced he pleaded guilty via a court filing.

