Netflix CEO Donates $120 Million TO HBCUs

AllHipHop Staff

The CEO of Netflix just forked over a fortune - $120 million to be exact - to help fund the nation's struggling Historically Black Colleges.

(AllHipHop News) Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has pledged $120 million to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism.

The 59-year-old and his wife Patty Quillin have donated the funds to the United Negro College Fund and two colleges based in Atlanta - Spelman College and Morehouse College.

According to NBC News, Both colleges will receive $40 million each, while the remainder will go to the United Negro College Fund, which will support student scholarships at HBCUs.

“The times are the most stressed, the most painful, that we’ve ever seen in our lives,” Reed shared. “But out of that pain can come some opportunity, too. And maybe this will be the moment things change.”

He explained that the donation is “the best gift we’ve ever given", adding: “We wanted to do our part to draw attention, in this case, to the HBCU’s 150 years of resilience, of educating young Black people and the stories not well understood in the white community."

