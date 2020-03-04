AllHipHop
New Documentaries From DMX, Pharrell and Migos Premiering At Tribeca Film Festival

AllHipHop Staff

DMX, Pharrell and Migos have brand new documentaries premiering during the Tribeca Film Festival.

(AllHipHop News) Documentaries about Pharrell Williams, Sean Penn, and DMX are set to receive their world premieres at New York's Tribeca Film Festival.

"Hydration," a concert film directed by Mimi Valdes chronicling Pharrell's inaugural Something in the Water festival in his native Virginia last year, will be screened in the Spotlight Documentary section of Robert De Niro's annual Big Apple event.

Also being screened is "Don't Try to Understand," which will take viewers on a year in the life of troubled rapper DMX.

The 2020 Tribeca Film Festival will also feature "Ice Cold," a documentary about jewelry in hip-hop culture, produced by rap trio Migos, as well as John Legend's "Drawn Arms," a film he executive produced about Olympian and civil rights activist Tommie Smith.

The 2020 Tribeca Film Festival will take place from April 15 to 26.

