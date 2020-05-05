AllHipHop
New Lil Baby Drops Film Showcasing The Rap Star's Charitable Side

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lil Baby chronicles his trip back to his old high school to give away $150,000 bucks.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby’s new album My Turn is a chart-topping success.

In celebration of this milestone, the rapper, and Amazon Music debuts a brand-new interview with and give back from the Quality Control rapper, filmed at his beloved alma mater, Booker T. Washington High before the global shutdown caused by the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

As previously reported, Lil Baby wanted to bless the young people by donating $150,000 to the school in scholarship, named after his hit album. But also, and probably more important to the students, he debuted new music for his teenage fans.

The “My Turn” Scholarship was established with the support of Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation, Quality Control, Wolfpack Global, and Motown Records.

Brilliantly, the Atlanta native talked about how it felt coming home to his old school, why he is excited to give back (and why it is necessary) and what his hopes are for the students who may one day receive the scholarship — using it to make a better life for themselves.

He said, “when their time comes, it’s going to be their time—it’s my turn to get a scholarship, my turn to go to college, my turn to be a new leader of the world.”

Lil Baby might be his name, but this move makes him a BIG MAN!

