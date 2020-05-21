AllHipHop
New Skool Rules Announces Virtual Hip-Hop Conference With Major Labels & A&Rs

Kershaw St. Jawnson

COVID-19 is no match for New Skool Rules. The 2020 Festival is going virtual!

(AllHipHop News) The New Skool has determined to distinguish themselves from others by hosting their annual conference, versus dropping the ball and not doing anything.

From May 29th to May 31st, Epitome Entertainment is set to host the New Skool Rules Urban Music Conference and Festival during its original programming time.

Only instead of a physical revival, attendees will have one of the best virtual experiences the organizers can produce.

Hip-Hop seems to be king in every corner of the world and just like rap music has touched the earth’s entirety, so has the coronavirus.

While folk have been informed to shelter-in-place, New Skool Rules would not have that mandate be the barrier that blocks them from delivering top-grade industry education and business tips for the public.

For New Skool Rules, it remains a top priority and massively important to keep feeding urban music creators and their teams' information and knowledge. This drive helped to create the virtual experience at the onset of Summer.

Like always, the New Skool Rules Urban Music Conference and Festival will be hosting, panels, workshops, masterclasses, demo listening sessions and will even feature live performances.

The panelists will range from major labels like Motown, Atlantic Records, Republic, Sony, Warner as well as the major publishers Warner/Chappell, Sony/ ATV, Universal Publishing.

Of course, experts on branding, social media and other interesting topic matters will be on hand as well.

The conference is free and it can only be accessed through a zoom session. Get your tickets swiftly as rooms ares limited.).

The physical New Skool Rules will take place Oct. 30th - Nov. 1st 2020 in WORM, Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

