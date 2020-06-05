AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

NFL Players Release Black Lives Matter PSA Directed At The NFL

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Patrick Mahomes and other football stars call on the league to admit it was wrong for silencing peaceful protests in the past.

(AllHipHop News) The National Football League is under intense scrutiny as the world reacts to the brutal murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. After many cities were consumed with both peaceful protests and violent uprisings, critics insist the NFL's blackballing of Colin Kaepernick for quietly kneeling during the national anthem has now been proven to be misguided and reprehensible.

Then, before issuing multiple apologies, New Orleans quarterback Dree Brees face widespread backlash this week for still falsely claiming Kaepernick exhibiting his First Amendment rights was disrespectful to the American flag and US military. Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm also apologized for texting a friend that "only elite white people" should be able to buy firearms.

Yesterday, a group of NFL players released a public service announcement about George Floyd's death. They mentioned other African-Americans who unjustly died at the hands of law enforcement: Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Walter Scott, Michael Brown Jr., Samuel Dubose, Frank Smart, Phillip White, and Jordan Baker.

Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr, Michael Thomas, Ezekiel Elliott, Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley, and other athletes also called on the NFL to directly address systemic racism in America. Additionally, the players presented a specific message they would like to hear from the league.

"We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit," declared the players. "So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state: 'We the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We the National Football League admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We the National Football League believe Black Lives Matter.' " 

On Thursday, the NFL's official social media pages posted about the Black Lives Matter movement. The statement included the league admitting it can do more to fight against systemic racism in the United States, but the NFL did not offer an apology for pushing back against players peacefully kneeling at games.

The NFL stated:

This is a time of self-reflection for all – the NFL is no exception. We stand with the black community because Black Lives Matter. Through Inspire Change, the NFL, Players and our partners have supported programs and initiatives throughout the country to address systemic racism. We will continue using our platform to challenge the injustice around us. To date we have donated $44 million to support hundreds of worthy organizations. This year, we are committing an additional $20 million to these causes and we will accelerate efforts to highlight their critical work. We know that we can and need to do more.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ice Cube Blasts Cable News Channels Fox News, CNN & MSNBC

The 'AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted' album creator has words for Laura Ingraham.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Delroy Lindo Says Brits Are As Violent And Racist As Americans

Actor Delroy Lindo explains just how racist Britain was before he left for America to pursue his career. '

AllHipHop Staff

by

IdaWallace

Charlamagne Tha God On Conversation With Rush Limbaugh: Felt Like A Waste Of My Time

The conservative political commentator denied the existence of white privilege.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against NBC's ‘America's Got Talent'

Dwyane Wade defends his wife on social media.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rihanna Calls Out Fan Who Refuses To Vote

Rihanna jumped on a fan who questions the R&B star's call to action to vote.

AllHipHop Staff

by

mrmario100

Logic Struggling To Process Violent Race Riots In The U.S.

Logic admitted he was at a loss for words in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Yall

Lauren London Traumatized By Gun Violence

Actress Lauren London speaks of about gun violence, and how it has impacted her growing up throughout her life.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Game's Publishing Seized; eOne Gets Subpoenaed Over $7.1 Million Judgment

Game's royalties are now being diverted to the woman who won a $7 million judgment against the rap star.

Nolan Strong

by

Warbucks

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

illseed

Kanye West Offers To Pay Full College Tuition For George Floyd's Daughter

Plus, the MAGA ally marches with #BLM protestors in his hometown.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)