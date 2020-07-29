NFL & Roc Nation To Air PSA About The Police Killing Of Stephon Clark

This will be the first video from The Responsibility Program to run on TV.

(AllHipHop News) The National Football League is helping to bring more light to the tragic death of Stephon Clark. In 2018, the unarmed 22-year-old African-American man was shot in the back and killed in his grandmother’s backyard by two Sacramento Police Department officers.

A public service announcement addressing Clark's killing is set to air on ESPN, NBC, and the NFL Network later this week. Stephon’s mother, Se’Quette Clark, narrated the PSA.

"Stephon Clark’s Legacy" is the latest visual presentation from The Responsibility Program. The goal of the joint initiative between the NFL and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's Roc Nation company is to raise awareness about creating positive change and ending systemic racism.

Se’Quette Clark states:

With sincerity and gratitude, I would like to thank Roc Nation and the NFL for choosing to honor the life of my son, Stephon Clark, who was unjustly stolen from us on March 18, 2018 by Sac PD officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet who are still employed and patrolling our streets. As a mother, I can't help the immense feeling of pride; knowing my son's life will affect so many people for generations to come. Since my son was murdered, my family has been extremely dedicated to social justice reform through our footwork in this new Civil Rights Movement; my son, Stevante Clark emerging as a Civil Rights Leader in the movement; my mother, Sequita Thompson, and my membership in the Mothers of the Movement; our foundation IAMSAC (Stephon Alonzo Clark) and Stephon Clark Legacy; our weekly actionable, solutions platform titled Stephon Clark Sunday; and last but not least, the passing of The Stephon Clark Law (AB392) in California which holds police accountable for killing people when they did not pose a deadly threat and charging the officers in criminal court.

Previously, The Responsibility Program released PSAs about the police killings of Danroy “DJ” Henry in New York, Antwon Rose II in Pennsylvania, and Botham Jean in Texas. Hadiya Pendleton, an unarmed 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Chicago, was the subject of another video as part of the #EveryonesChild campaign.

The NFL, The Players Coalition, Roc Nation's Team ROC, and Meek Mill's Dreamchasers assisted The Responsibility Program in releasing the four earlier public service announcements. "Stephon Clark’s Legacy" will be the first PSA to run on television.

"We want to continue to raise awareness for victims of systemic racism to ensure their stories are not forgotten. As part of Inspire Change, we will use our platform to recognize these individuals throughout history and support organizations that foster positive relationships between law enforcement and their communities," says Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility.