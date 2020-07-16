AllHipHop
Nick Cannon Apologizes To The Jewish Community For His "Hurtful & Divisive Words"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Power 106 radio personality admits to using "hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric."

(AllHipHop News) Nick Cannon has now offered a mea culpa to members of the Jewish community after being dropped by ViacomCBS. He posted a series of tweets that offered an apology for comments he made on his Cannon's Class podcast that were deemed "anti-Semitic."

While the Wild 'N Out creator did receive support from other public figures like Sean "Diddy Combs, Cannon found himself facing considerable backlash for his statements. However, Fox announced the 39-year-old actor/producer would not be let go as the host for The Masked Singer. The network cited Cannon's apology as a reason for keeping him on.

Cannon tweeted:

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward. I just had the blessed opportunity to converse with Rabbi Abraham Cooper director of global social action @SimmonWiesenthal My first words to my brother was, I apologize for the hurt I caused the Jewish Community.... On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community. For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing."

