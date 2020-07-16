Nick Cannon Apologizes To The Jewish Community For His "Hurtful & Divisive Words"

The Power 106 radio personality admits to using "hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric."

(AllHipHop News) Nick Cannon has now offered a mea culpa to members of the Jewish community after being dropped by ViacomCBS. He posted a series of tweets that offered an apology for comments he made on his Cannon's Class podcast that were deemed "anti-Semitic."

While the Wild 'N Out creator did receive support from other public figures like Sean "Diddy Combs, Cannon found himself facing considerable backlash for his statements. However, Fox announced the 39-year-old actor/producer would not be let go as the host for The Masked Singer. The network cited Cannon's apology as a reason for keeping him on.

Cannon tweeted: