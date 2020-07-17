AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Nick Cannon Causes Concern By Posting Cryptic Messages About Leaving Earth

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"I watched my own community turn on me."

(AllHipHop News) Some fans and fellow celebrities are expressing they are currently worried about Nick Cannon. The multi-talented entertainer posted messages on his social media accounts that some observers took as a call for help.

Cannon has been under intense public scrutiny over the last few days after he made comments on his Cannon's Class podcast that were deemed anti-Semitic. He was subsequently fired by ViacomCBS and later apologized for his "hurtful and divisive words." 

Apparently, the Wild 'N Out creator also received negative reactions over his decision to issue a public apology. Cannon took to Twitter to address his African-American critics.

"I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth 🙏🏽💙," tweeted Cannon at 1:58 am on Friday.

The 39-year-old actor/recording artist/radio personality returned to the platform about 30 minutes later to add, "Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!" He also posted the first tweet on his Instagram page with the location set at "Heaven."

Countless people responded to Cannon on Twitter and Instagram with words of support, encouragement, and love. Other commenters continued to pressure him to stand by his original statements and not to back down on speaking his mind.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Lil Ju Blasts Tory Lanez After Shooting Incident

The evolving story of what happened that night in Hollywood is far from over.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

LoudPaq_P

Cardi B Says She Hasn't Made Money Off Her Music In Years

Cardi B made the shocking claim during a sworn deposition in a battle over a mixtape cover.

Nolan Strong

Cardi B Becomes First Woman To Win ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year Award Back To Back

DaBaby and Meek Mill were also top winners.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

T-Pain Says He Has No Issues With Travis Scott

T-Pain is denying growing reports that he has some sort of problem with Travis Scott after he recounted a wild story in the studio.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Makes Fun Of Nick Cannon's 'Wild 'N Out' Show Getting "Canceled"

Michael Blackson jumps into Fif's IG comment section to respond.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tomi504Boy

Lil Nas X Melted Down During Twitter Hack Prevented Posting

Lil Nas X really loves Twitter. So much so that he almost lost it when his account was blocked from posting.

AllHipHop Staff

Migos Sue Lawyer For Millions Over Lopsided Deal With Quality Control

Migos claim they are in an oppressive deal, created by a lawyer who was really looking out for their record label, Quality Control.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Planning To Release An Album Next Month

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is off the net and hard at work on his full-length album.

AllHipHop Staff

Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion, Reports Say

A new report from Page Six alleges Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Says Kanye's Love For Trump Is Rooted In Anger Over Obama's Joke

50 Cent had some jokes for Kanye West, who was going to run for President.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD