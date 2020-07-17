Nick Cannon Causes Concern By Posting Cryptic Messages About Leaving Earth

"I watched my own community turn on me."

(AllHipHop News) Some fans and fellow celebrities are expressing they are currently worried about Nick Cannon. The multi-talented entertainer posted messages on his social media accounts that some observers took as a call for help.

Cannon has been under intense public scrutiny over the last few days after he made comments on his Cannon's Class podcast that were deemed anti-Semitic. He was subsequently fired by ViacomCBS and later apologized for his "hurtful and divisive words."

Apparently, the Wild 'N Out creator also received negative reactions over his decision to issue a public apology. Cannon took to Twitter to address his African-American critics.

"I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth 🙏🏽💙," tweeted Cannon at 1:58 am on Friday.

The 39-year-old actor/recording artist/radio personality returned to the platform about 30 minutes later to add, "Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!" He also posted the first tweet on his Instagram page with the location set at "Heaven."

Countless people responded to Cannon on Twitter and Instagram with words of support, encouragement, and love. Other commenters continued to pressure him to stand by his original statements and not to back down on speaking his mind.