Nick Cannon Demands "Wild 'N Out" From Viacom; Says Company Has Been Robbing Blacks For Years

AllHipHop Staff

Nick Cannon has labeled Viacom a racist company that has stolen billions from Black people.

(AllHipHop News) Nick Cannon is striking back at Viacom after he was terminated after almost 20 years with the corporation over controversial remarks he made on his YouTube show, which were deemed "anti-Semitic" by many.

Nick is accusing the corporation of being a hypocrite, underpaying their Black talent and swindling him out of his hit series "Wild 'N Out."

The "Masked Singer" U.S. host found himself at the center of backlash following the comments on his show "Cannon's Class," when he stated that white people are "savages" and "a little less" than darker-skinned people.

"The people that don’t have (melanin) are a little less,” Nick Cannon said, claiming, “When they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus … The sun then started to deteriorate them, so then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency."

The scandal resulted in Cannon's decades-long relationship with ViacomCBS, the parent company of Nickelodeon and the producers of his show "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out," coming to an end.

"My time at Viacom... birthed one of my other greatest creative accomplishments; their longest running comedy series and the most successful Hip Hop programming in Television History 'Wild 'N Out'," Nick Cannon said in a statement issued today (July 15th).

"An idea in which I self-financed out my own pocket and presented to MTV. I created a billion-dollar brand that expanded across a multitiered empire that is still Viacom’s biggest digital brand, touring business, talent discovery and incubation system and successful restaurant franchise. Based on trust and empty promises, my ownership was swindled away from me. For Viacom to be so deceptive is no surprise; they have been mistreating and robbing our community for years, underpaying talent on their biggest brands like 'Love & Hip Hop,' all of BET programming and of course, 'Wild 'N Out'."

Nick claimed he reached out to Shari Redstone, the powerful Chair of ViacomCBS to apologize if he offended her, but company reps said the phone call never happened.

Either way, Nick is done with Viacom.

"They can try to kick me while I’m down or force me to kiss the master’s feet in public for shame and ridicule, but instead I stand firm on my square with my fist in the air repeating my mantra, 'You can’t fire a Boss!'" Nick snapped.

Nick, who is pursuing a PHD in Theology and Divinity is taking a trip to Israel to learn about Jewish history.

"Now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion dollar 'Wild ‘N Out' brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!"

illseed