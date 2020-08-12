Nick Cannon Files $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Viacom

Nick Cannon is taking Viacom to court over control of his hit show "Wild N' Out" after he was fired from the company for making anti-semitic comments.

(AllHipHop News) The world sat in awe as the Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS debacle exploded before our eyes.

Viacom, and its subsidiaries MTV and Nickelodeon, cut ties because of the statements that Nick made on his podcast, "Cannon’s Class."

On one episode of "Cannon’s Class," the host featured Professor Griff from Public Enemy. Griff has a history of making comments that have been viewed as anti-Semitic.

However, this time the controversy came from Nick Cannon, who expressed a theory popular in the Black Hebrew community that those who consider themselves Jews and who occupy Israel, are not the real People of the Covenant.

The backlash was swift and severe. Nick Cannon was terminated as the Chairman of Teen Nick and his show *Wild N’ Out* was not only taken off the air, but ViacomCBS claimed ownership.

A month later, Nick Cannon is striking back.

In a statement released to The Shade Room, a rep from NCredible Entertainment laid it out Nick's next moves: “It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!”

The rapper is planning on filing a $1.5 billion lawsuit against Viacom demanding the return of the "Wild 'N Out" franchise.

“The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought,” a statement attributed to Cannon read to the Black celebrity gossip website. “Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

“From the platforms he provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate, he is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities, so that it will allow us to build relationships, work together and learn from each other in order to move forward in equality.”

There is no word in response from the network.