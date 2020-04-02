Nick Cannon Honors Nipsey Hussle's Legacy With Dr. Sebi Doc

Nick Cannon continues to prove to people that he is far more than a comedian or Mariah Carey’s ex-husband, but an accomplished executive who supports very important works.

(AllHipHop News) Nick Cannon continues to prove to people that he is far more than a comedian or Mariah Carey’s ex-husband.

Over the last few years, he has also shown that he is way more than a child star who has grown up in the industry. Nick Cannon is a grown-ass man, about grown-ass men stuff.

So you are probably wondering, “what is ‘grown-ass men stuff?’”

For one… it is not sexing all of the ladies he can, was his reputation after a few decades of snatching up our favorite celeb crushes. Nope… that’s not it.

For two… it is not spending goo gobs of money, the flashy outfits and jewelry or the three wack diss tracks toward Eminem.

What makes him on that GAM time is his attention to social justice, economic empowerment, and self-educating one’s person for the betterment of humanity.

As a college student at Howard University, he is studying Criminology and Strategic and Legal Management, and building an academic arsenal to fight for the rights of others.

One embodiment of all of those things is his new documentary on Dr. Sebi.

After Nipsey Hussle died, Nick Cannon pledge to complete the Dr. Sebi documentary that Nip had begun before his untimely demise.

Sebi, who was a holistic doctor and healer, is credited with changes lives and curing several diseases thought to be fatal. Nipsey Hussle spoke about this journey to get this documentary started on "The Breakfast Club" in 2018.





“I am working on doing a doc on the trial in 1985,” Nip told the hosts of the #1 morning show in America. “When Dr. Sebi went to trial in New York because he put in the newspaper that he cured AIDS. He beat the case. Then he went to federal court the next day, and he beat that case. But nobody talks about it.

“I think the story is important. It’s a powerful narrative. Like if someone in this room said ‘Hey, I cured AIDS.’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah, right.’ And then I can show you an example of him going to trial and proving in court he cured AIDS, I’d be interested in it. More so than championing his products or explaining his methodology. Put some light on that case,” he passionately informed the public.

Nip’s personage and legacy, coupled with Nick Cannon’s own curious search for enlightenment made this an easy promise to keep.

And after threats and many people warning him to fall back, the doc is done. It was complete with excellence, care and the approval of Dr. Sebi’s entire family: wife, children, and grandchildren.

Nick Cannon posted the trailer on his Instagram with little fanfare stated simply: As promised ... #TheMarathonContinues

Yup… Nick Cannon, the kid from Nickelodeon’s "All That," MTV’s jokey-joke-jokester behind "Wild ‘N Out," Hip-Hop “Gigolo” (ALL PUNS INTENDED) and former hubby to one of the most extraordinary voices the world has ever heard (YEAH I SAID IT AND WHAT) is on some grown ass man s##t.

And the world is all the better for it.